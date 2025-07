Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who died in a car accident in Spain, have had their remains sent to Portugal accompanied by family members.

The footballers' funeral will take place tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. local time, Idman.biz reports.

The memorial service will be held today at 4:00 p.m. in the church located in Gondomar, the hometown of the Portuguese brothers.

Idman.biz