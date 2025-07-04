Turkish Footballer Offered Annual Salary of €20 Million

Hakan Çalhanoğlu, linked with a transfer to Galatasaray, has become a target for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal club.

Simone Inzaghi, who previously coached Çalhanoğlu at Inter, wants to reunite with the Turkish midfielder at his new club, Idman.biz reports.

The Saudi club has offered the 31-year-old playmaker a three-year contract worth €20 million per season, along with a promise of a future role within the club’s coaching staff.

Çalhanoğlu has been playing for Inter since 2021. Last season, he scored 11 goals in 47 appearances across all competitions.

Idman.biz