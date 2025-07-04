Roma targets Lyon striker Georges Mikautadze

Roma is interested in signing Lyon and Georgia national team striker Georges Mikautadze.

Idman.biz, citing La Gazzetta dello Sport, reports that the Italian club is planning to offer €18 million plus add-ons for the 24-year-old forward.

However, Lyon intends to earn at least €20 million from the sale. Previously, it was reported that Sunderland and Eintracht Frankfurt had also shown interest in the player.

Mikautadze scored 17 goals and provided 11 assists in 47 matches across all competitions for Lyon in the 2024/25 season. His contract with the French club runs until June 30, 2028. Transfermarkt currently values the player at €22 million.

Idman.biz