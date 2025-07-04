Murad Khachayev signs two-year deal with Neftchi

Neftchi’s new signing, Murad Khachayev, has spoken to Sportal.az about his move to the club.

He discussed the process of signing with Neftchi, Idman.biz reports.

Khachayev stated that Neftchi approached him after the season ended: “Talks were held, and eventually we reached an agreement and I signed a contract with Neftchi. Neftchi is the flagship, a club with a great history. Once I found out that Neftchi was interested in me, it became my priority to join them. I'm happy the transfer went through.”

Murad also spoke about the team’s training sessions: “Our training is ongoing. I’ve already been with the team for several days. The guys welcomed me warmly, and the atmosphere has been great. We’re preparing for the new season.”

Neftchi has signed a two-year contract with the 27-year-old defender.

Idman.biz