5 July 2025
EN

Ousmane Dembélé tops new Ballon d'Or favorites list

Football
News
5 July 2025 18:47
22
The “Football 365” portal has published a new ranking of favorites for the Ballon d'Or award.

According to Idman.biz, topping the list is PSG and France national team winger Ousmane Dembélé.

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal ranks second, while PSG’s Vitinha completes the top three.

New Ballon d'Or favorites ranking:

Idman.biz

  1. Ousmane Dembélé (France, PSG)

  2. Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

  3. Vitinha (Portugal, PSG)

  4. Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

  5. Kylian Mbappé (France, Real Madrid)

  6. Raphinha (Brazil, Barcelona)

  7. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia, PSG)

  8. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, PSG)

  9. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, PSG)

  10. Désiré Doué (France, PSG)

Tags:

