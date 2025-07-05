Ousmane Dembélé tops new Ballon d'Or favorites list

The “Football 365” portal has published a new ranking of favorites for the Ballon d'Or award.

According to Idman.biz, topping the list is PSG and France national team winger Ousmane Dembélé.

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal ranks second, while PSG’s Vitinha completes the top three.

New Ballon d'Or favorites ranking:

Idman.biz