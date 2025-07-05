5 July 2025
Tellur Mutallimov: “The main goal in such games is not the result, but...”

5 July 2025 19:21
“The training camp in Austria went well. As a team, we approached the training sessions with great focus. We did our best to perfectly carry out the instructions given by our head coach. As for the friendly matches, the main goal in such games is not the result, but identifying what needs improvement.”

According to İdman.biz, these were the words of Sabah player Tellur Mutallimov in an interview with Sport24.az.

The 30-year-old also spoke about their Europa League first qualifying round opponent, Slovenian club Celje: “In that regard, I think the friendly matches were very useful. We have very important games ahead. I believe we’ll see the results of our hard work in this training camp in those upcoming matches. The matches against Celje will be tough — you can say that based on their results in the Conference League last season. There are no easy opponents in the Europa League. Right now, the whole team is fully focused on European competitions. I believe we’ll achieve a good result and make our fans happy.”

The first leg between Sabah and Celje will take place on July 10, with the return match scheduled for July 17.

