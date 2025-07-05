Football world pays tribute to Diogo Jota and André Silva

Today, Liverpool and Portugal national team forward Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who played for Penafiel, were laid to rest.

The funeral took place at the cemetery in the city of Gondomar, where the players grew up, Idman.biz reports.

The two footballers died in a car accident: the Liverpool striker’s car veered off the road and caught fire, and they were unable to escape.

Liverpool players and Jota’s Portugal national teammates attended the funeral. Rúben Neves and João Cancelo traveled from the United States less than 24 hours after playing in the Club World Cup quarterfinal match against Al Hilal. Before that match, a minute of silence was held in memory of Jota and his brother, during which players were seen in tears. As one of Jota’s closest friends, Neves also helped carry his coffin.

The head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, Fernando Santos, also attended the funeral.

Idman.biz