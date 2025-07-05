5 July 2025
Kyle Walker joins Burnley after seven seasons with Manchester City

5 July 2025 19:36
Manchester City has announced that right-back Kyle Walker has signed with Burnley.

According to Idman.biz, earlier reports indicated that the total value of the transfer would be £5 million, provided the 35-year-old participates in 70% of the matches and the team avoids relegation from the Premier League at the end of the season.

Walker, who had been with Manchester City since 2017, spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan.

Walker has made 96 appearances and scored 1 goal for the England national team since 2011. He was named in the Team of the Tournament at both EURO 2020 and EURO 2024.

