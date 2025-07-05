Vusal Masimov set to join Karvan after leaving Shamakhi - INTERVIEW

Interview with defender Vusal Məsimov, who recently parted ways with Shamakhi, to futbolinfo.az:

– You were one of the players who parted ways with Shamakhi. What was the reason?

– Yes, my contract with Shamakhi was terminated by mutual agreement. I wasn’t getting much playing time there. That’s why I thought it would be more reasonable to leave the team.

– Are you currently in talks with any club? When can we expect an announcement about your new team?

– I’ve already reached an agreement with Karvan. Everything will be finalized within a day or two, and an official statement will be released to the media. Honestly, I would have liked to play abroad, but I haven’t received any concrete offers from foreign clubs yet. So, I’ll continue playing in Azerbaijan for now.

– How would you evaluate last season both for Shamakhi and for yourself?

– I can’t say I had a great season. Hopefully, next season will be better for me. I’ll work hard in training and do my best during matches.

– You played for two different clubs last season — the first half with Sabail and the second with Shamakhi. Why so many club changes? Does it bother you not being able to stay long at one team?

– I don’t like changing teams frequently either. I only made those moves due to certain circumstances. Whatever happens, I hope it will be for the best. Hopefully, everything will go well from now on.

– What can you say about your former club Sabail being relegated to the First League? Do you think the Baku-based team can return to the Premier League after one year?

– I believe Sabail can earn promotion to the Premier League next year. They’ll be one of the favorites in the First League. I have good memories with Sabail and I believe we’ll see them back in the Premier League soon.

