Diogo Jota, who tragically died in a car accident, scored 14 goals in 49 appearances for the Portugal national team since 2019.

He also scored in the World Cup 2022 qualifying match on September 7, 2021, at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, where Portugal defeated Azerbaijan 3-0, Idman.biz reports.

Jota represented Portugal in one World Cup and two European Championships, and was part of the teams that won the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

Regarding his club career, the late footballer played for Liverpool since 2020, having previously worn the jerseys of Paços de Ferreira, Porto, and Wolverhampton. Although he signed with Atlético Madrid in 2016, he never played for the club as he was loaned out to other teams.

Jota, who played as a forward and left winger, scored 65 goals in 182 matches over five seasons at Liverpool. In January 2024, he was named Premier League Player of the Month. With Liverpool, he won the FA Cup and EFL Cup in 2022, was a UEFA Champions League finalist, and Premier League champion in 2025.

His standout performances include Europa League matches for Wolverhampton against Besiktas (4-0) in 2019 and a Champions League hat-trick for Liverpool against Atalanta (5-0) in 2020.

Jota was known for his high speed and dribbling skills.

