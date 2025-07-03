FIFA referee shines at UEFA U-21 Championship

FIFA referee Elchin Masiyev was appointed to officiate at the final stage of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, held in June in Slovakia.

According to Idman.biz, Masiyev and his refereeing team oversaw two group stage matches: Czech Republic vs England (1:3) and Georgia vs Portugal (0:4). He also served as fourth official in the quarterfinal clash between Germany and Italy (3:2) and the semifinal between England and the Netherlands (2:1).

In an interview with AFFA's press service, the 33-year-old Category 1 referee shared his impressions:

– How was your performance received by UEFA’s Referees Committee during the final tournament?

“Our officiating was well-received, and the UEFA committee members on site gave positive feedback. Interestingly, UEFA Referees Committee member Björn Kuipers, who recently visited Baku, watched the Czech Republic vs England match from the stands without our prior knowledge. After the match, he spoke to me personally and praised my performance highly.”

– You were assigned to the quarterfinals and semifinals. Was there a chance you could officiate the final?

“I was actually a candidate for the final match and would have loved to be appointed. As you know, a Dutch referee officiated the final. Had the Netherlands reached the final, which they didn’t, I most likely would have been assigned instead. Still, the experience was very positive, and we left a strong impression. The fact that UEFA kept us at the tournament until the end is a good sign.”

– How might this experience impact your future career?

“I believe this appointment will benefit my career and open doors to future opportunities. We aim to justify the trust placed in us and earn assignments to even higher-level competitions.”

– What kinds of tournaments are you targeting next?

“The UEFA U-21 Championship is the second biggest tournament in Europe after the senior Euros. We've been told that referees assigned to the U-21s are closely monitored as potential candidates for senior European Championship finals. Of course, there are still several levels to reach, but this tournament in Slovakia was a major test, and we passed it successfully. With consistent performances in the upcoming European club season, we aim to move a step closer to that goal.”

– You were promoted to FIFA Category 1 in December 2024 and have already officiated at a major UEFA youth tournament. What are your ultimate ambitions as a referee?

“Every referee dreams of officiating the Champions League final. My top goals are to be assigned to the Champions League, European Championship, and World Cup, and to officiate their finals. We know that for referees from countries like ours, it’s even more difficult. But we’ll do everything we can to earn those appointments and prove we deserve to be there.”

Idman.biz