3 July 2025
EN

Qarabag takes 4 young players to Champions League – NAMES/PHOTO

3 July 2025 17:00
25
The Qarabag club may include 4 young players from its academy in the UEFA Champions League squad list.

Idman.biz reports that Nail Karimov, the manager of the Agdam club’s academy, spoke to Teleqraf about this.

He talked about the midfielders Hikmat Cabrayilzada and Mehdi Mutallimli, as well as defenders Amin Rzayev and Habib Gadimov, who traveled with the team to Austria.

Karimov stated that if these players prove themselves, they could get the chance to play in upcoming European club matches: "The greatest opportunity for the players is to participate in this training camp. The coaching staff trusted their potential by including them in the squad and taking them to the camp. What happens next depends on how they perform. Whoever shows themselves best, we believe they will stay with the team. In that case, they can take part in the European matches."

According to the academy official, the young players have long been involved in the first team’s training: "Amin Rzayev and Hikmat Cabrayilzada have already made their Premier League debuts. They have also been called up to the under-21 national team. Over the last season, these players regularly joined Qarabag’s training sessions. They played for their age group and also trained with the main team. Towards the end of the season, their involvement increased. They also participated in the training camp held in Baku. At that time, 2006-born Davud Masimov was also training, but he couldn’t travel to Austria due to injury and needs some time for recovery."

Qarabag will hold a training camp in Zell am See’s Kaprun region from July 16. The Agdam club will play friendly matches against Ukraine’s Metalist (Kharkiv) on July 7, the Netherlands’ Twente (two matches on the same day) on July 11, and Austria’s Salzburg on July 15. Horses Surovce will face the winner of the Champions League second qualifying round tie between Shelbourne (Ireland) and Linfield (Northern Ireland).

