3 July 2025
Gabala’s Sporting Director speaks out on temporary suspension

3 July 2025 17:16
25
Gabala’s Sporting Director, Sabuhi Safiyarli, has addressed the recent decision to temporarily restrict the activities of the club’s football academy, Idman.biz reports.

Speaking to Report news agency, Safiyarli explained that the talent scouting activities in various regions have been scaled back: “In fact, no team will be dissolved. Licensing regulations must still be followed, and teams in lower age groups must be formed. However, unlike before, we will no longer bring in players from outside regions. Last season, AFFA allocated 700,000 manats, but that was not enough. Of course, it’s not AFFA’s obligation to provide financial assistance. Our club management worked hard to ensure that talented children from regions like Zagatala, Beylagan, Imishli, and Gusar were not left behind and brought them into the academy. We used to invite kids from the age of 12-13. Last year, 52 children resided in the academy, all of them received proper nutrition and training. Now, however, it's become difficult to continue accommodating them.”

He also commented on the state of the academy's pitches: “Maintaining the pitches also requires financial resources, so that will be reconsidered too. Currently, we have six pitches, and we may close some of them. Since the academy's operations are being limited, maintaining those fields becomes an extra cost.”

Gabala FC recently announced the temporary suspension of its Football Academy due to financial challenges.

Idman.biz

