3 July 2025
Chinese Football Club fined for locker room incident

3 July 2025 16:30
Changchun Xidu was fined by the Chinese Professional Football League for placing curses and swear words in the opposing team’s locker room.

Idman.biz reports that the fine amounts to approximately 4,100 US dollars.

The club was also issued a serious reprimand.

The league stated that a number of superstitious items dating back to the feudal era were found in the Shanxi Ronghai team’s locker room. Changchun Xidu won the match 2-0.

After 17 rounds, having collected 33 points and trailing the leader by just one point, Changchun Xidu currently holds 2nd place in the northern group of the second division.

