UFC rankings updated after UFC 317 in Las Vegas

After the UFC 317 event held in Las Vegas, the UFC rankings have been updated.

Ilia Topuria leads the rankings of the organization's best fighters regardless of weight class, while Islam Makhachev has dropped to second place, Idman.biz reports.

Topuria won the lightweight championship title by knocking out Charles Oliveira in the first round of his last fight.

Alexandre Pantoja has advanced four places to reach fifth place. Brazilian Kai Kara-France successfully defended his title in the flyweight division for the fourth time.

UFC’s best fighters:

Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev Merab Dvalishvili Dricus Du Plessis Alexandre Pantoja Alexander Volkanovski Magomed Ankalaev Jack Della Maddalena Tom Aspinall Alex Pereira

Idman.biz