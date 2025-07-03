3 July 2025
EN

Rauf Huseynli in talks with multiple clubs

Football
News
3 July 2025 16:44
6
Rauf Huseynli, who left Kapaz, is currently in talks with several clubs.

Idman.biz reports that the 25-year-old footballer shared this information with Sport24.az.

He stated that they couldn't reach an agreement with Kapaz: "That's why we parted ways. I also played a role in keeping Kapaz in the Premier League. Why didn't they keep me? The answer lies with Adil Shukurov. I am in discussions with several Premier League clubs. Nothing is finalized yet. We're waiting."

Huseynli played 27 matches for Kapaz last season.

Idman.biz

