Diogo Jota’s statistics at Liverpool, contract duration, and market value

Diogo Jota’s statistics at Liverpool, contract duration, and market value

On July 3, 2025, the football world was shaken by tragic news, Liverpool and Portugal national team forward Diogo Jota has died in a car accident.

The footballer was just 28 years old at the time of his death, Idman.biz reports.

Diogo Jota had been playing for Liverpool since 2020. During his time with the club, he made 182 appearances, scored 65 goals, and provided 26 assists. He also received 13 yellow cards and 1 red card.

At the time of his passing, his market value was estimated at €40 million (according to Transfermarkt). His contract with Liverpool was valid until summer 2027.

For the Portugal national team, Jota earned 49 caps, scored 14 goals, and made 12 assists.

He scored the final goal of his career in a Merseyside derby against Everton, securing a 1–0 win for Liverpool.

Throughout his career, Diogo Jota won the Premier League, FA Cup, two EFL Cups, two UEFA Nations League titles, and also won the Championship with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

