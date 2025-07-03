3 July 2025
EN

Hajduk captain on upcoming Conference League clash with Zira

Football
Interview
3 July 2025 17:50
Interview with Hajduk Captain Dario Melnjak

- Hajduk will face Zira in the qualifying round of the Conference League. Do you consider the draw successful for Hajduk?

- Actually, all draws are always interesting. Nowadays, there is no such thing as an easy opponent. There are no easy teams in European competitions.

- Do you have any information about Zira? Since you played in Azerbaijan, you probably know this team. Is there anyone in the squad who knows about Zira?

- To be honest, I had to check if I had played against Zira. After your question, I looked it up and yes, I have played two matches against Zira (laughs). Both matches didn’t turn out well for me. But those matches are in the past. Now, we only look forward. That’s how I approach it.

- I suppose no surprises will be accepted in Croatia? How do you assess Hajduk’s chances against Zira? Zira performed reasonably well in last season’s Conference League...

- I have watched Zira’s European games, especially their matches against Osijek. I also saw their playoff match against Omonia. You know, football is very balanced nowadays. That makes it even more interesting. Honestly, we focus more on our own tasks and tactics than on who we are playing against. That’s what matters now.

- Last season, Hajduk lost to Ružomberok in European competitions. Before that, there were unsuccessful results against Tobol and Gzira United. Why do you think a big club like Hajduk struggles in European competitions?

- I’ve been thinking about this for years. Honestly, I still don’t have the right answer. But there is always a new motivation. We believe we can do it. We are preparing now and trying to be ready for upcoming matches.

- We first got to know you from your time at Neftchi. How do you remember your period at this club?

- My early days at Neftchi were tough for me. I came to the club on loan. The club was going through a difficult period. At that time, it was best for both sides to part ways.

- After leaving Neftchi, your career progressed well, with Rizespor, the Croatian national team, and now Hajduk. Was it because you didn’t get chances at Neftchi? Are you not regretting leaving?

- I can say I gained very good experience at Neftchi and in Azerbaijan. I have great memories from there.

- After leaving Neftchi, you came to Baku once with the Croatian national team. Now you’re coming back again. The match against Zira will also take place at Neftchi Arena. Are you excited to return to Neftchi Arena?

- Honestly, I didn’t even know our match would be held at Neftchi Arena. You told me, and I just found out. Of course, it’s nice to hear. Neftchi Arena is a great stadium.

- What is Hajduk’s main goal in the Conference League? To reach the group stage?

- Hajduk has always had big goals. But a new era has started at Hajduk. Our goals are big this time as well. That’s why we want to move forward step by step. The first step will start with the match against Zira.

Idman.biz

