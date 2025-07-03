3 July 2025
Azerbaijani goalkeeper may move abroad

3 July 2025 15:41
Azerbaijani goalkeeper may move abroad

Rashad Azizli, who most recently played as goalkeeper for Sumgayit, has left the camp.

Idman.biz, citing Sportal.az, reports that the 31-year-old goalkeeper has received offers from several clubs.

Both Premier League and First Division teams are interested in signing him. With the possibility of moving abroad also on the table, Azizli is not rushing to make a decision.

Karvan from the top division and Sabail from the First Division are among the clubs looking to add him to their squads. Currently in a waiting position, Azizli is evaluating the most attractive offer.

The next destination in the career of the goalkeeper, who has also played for the Azerbaijani national team, is expected to be confirmed soon.

