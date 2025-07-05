Mushfig Teymurov: “The management promised us, but didn’t show trust”

“We finished the season successfully. We brought Karvan back to the Premier League after 16 years. As someone from Yevlakh, I’m happy to have played a role in that. I wish them success.”

According to Idman.biz, these words were said by former Karvan captain Mushfig Teymurov in an interview with Sport24.az.

Teymurov commented on his departure from the club: “The reason I left was a difference of opinion with head coach Kanan Karimov and the management. These things happen in football. They made promises to me, but didn’t follow through. It wasn’t just us, all the players contributed to the team’s promotion. The management promised us, but didn’t show trust. We had great respect for coach Kanan. We believed he would stand by us. Unfortunately, the opposite happened. If coach Kanan had wanted us to stay, we would have.”

Mushfig Teymurov will continue his career next season with Khankendi, which earned promotion to the Second League.

