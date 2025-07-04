Gabala's foreign player: "It happened even sooner than I expected" – INTERVIEW

Interview with Gabala’s Congolese footballer Domi Massoumou to AZERTAC

– Gabala were champions of the First Division last season and returned to the Premier League after a one-year break. How would you describe that success?

– Last season was very successful for us. We secured the title ahead of schedule — sooner than I had expected. I became the league’s top scorer with 16 goals and received an individual award. It was double the joy for me. The achievements we earned, both as a team and personally, were truly invaluable. Now, greater challenges lie ahead.

– Did you expect to become the top scorer in the First Division?

– A striker’s job is to score goals. Statistics matter for a player. I want to continue scoring in the Premier League as well. The key to all success is hard, determined work.

– What are your goals as a team for the new season?

– This season will be even more difficult because the league is different. We need to set high goals and give our best to reach them.

– Do you believe Gabala has the potential to be among the medal contenders this season?

– The team has already started preparing for the new season, and we will define our objectives. We’ll work hard to reach our targets. Of course, we want to be at the top of the table. Achieving success and qualifying for European competitions would be a great satisfaction for us.

– You’ve played three matches for the Congo national team. Could your strong performance in Azerbaijan earn you a regular spot on the national team?

– It’s up to the head coach to decide which players are called up. But I’m always ready to play for the national team. Representing my country is a matter of pride.

– What are your impressions of Azerbaijan and the city of Gabala, where your team is based?

– Azerbaijan is a magnificent country. I haven’t had the chance to explore much of Gabala, but I’ve been to Tufandag and some nice restaurants. It’s a great place to live.

