Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev: “Everyone loves to talk about me”

“Everyone loves to talk about me.”

According to Idman.biz, Qarabag goalkeeper Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev said this in an interview with Teleqraf, while speaking about a remarkable goal he scored during a training camp in Austria.

The 31-year-old Azerbaijani national team keeper, who often makes headlines for scoring long-range goals during training, laughed as he commented on his unusual skill: “It happens sometimes. I like to test myself during training.”

When asked, “If you weren’t a goalkeeper, could you have been a good striker?” Mahammadaliyev responded with a smile: “We’ll never know that now (laughs).”

The experienced shot-stopper from the Aghdam club also spoke about their ongoing preparations in Austria: “We’re getting ready for the Champions League, everything is going well.”

Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev has been playing for Qarabag since 2016, except for the 2023/2024 season, which he spent with Turkish club Adana Demirspor.

