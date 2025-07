The finalists of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup have been determined.

In the semifinals, the United States defeated Guatemala 2–1, while Mexico beat Honduras 1–0, Idman.biz reports.

As a result, Mexico and the United States will face off in the final. The match will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, USA, on July 7 at 03:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz