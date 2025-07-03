3 July 2025
EN

Neftchi women’s UEFA Champions League match venue still undecided

Football
News
3 July 2025 15:25
10
Neftchi women’s UEFA Champions League match venue still undecided

The country where Neftchi’s women’s team will play their UEFA Champions League match has not yet been determined.

Idman.biz reports that Neftchi’s head coach Siyasat Asgarov spoke to Report about the possibility of the matches being held in Ankara, Turkiye: “It is expected that the matches will take place in Ankara. However, nothing is certain yet. According to information from our opponent, the Israeli club’s management has stated that they do not want to play there or travel to Turkiye. The location of the match remains undecided. Once the venue is confirmed, we will know our plans.”

The UEFA Champions League first qualifying round will consist of semifinal and final matches. If Neftchi defeats Turkiye’s Fomget in the semifinals, they will face Israel’s Kiryat in the final. The winner of that match will qualify for the second qualifying round.

Games for Group IV will be held in Turkiye, Israel, or Azerbaijan, depending on an agreement between the parties. The semifinals of the first qualifying round are scheduled for July 30, and the finals will take place on August 3.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Rauf Huseynli in talks with multiple clubs
16:44
Football

Rauf Huseynli in talks with multiple clubs

25-year-old footballer gave a statement after leaving Kapaz
Chinese Football Club fined for locker room incident
16:30
Football

Chinese Football Club fined for locker room incident

Changchun Xidu was fined by the Chinese Professional Football League for placing curses and swear words
FIFA referee shines at UEFA U-21 Championship
15:57
Football

FIFA referee shines at UEFA U-21 Championship

Elchin Masiyev reflects on his UEFA U-21 Championship experience and future goals
Azerbaijani goalkeeper may move abroad
15:41
Football

Azerbaijani goalkeeper may move abroad

The 31-year-old goalkeeper Rashad Azizli has received offers from several clubs
Gabala Football Academy suspends operations – REASON
15:26
Football

Gabala Football Academy suspends operations – REASON

Football Academy, which has been operating since 2005, has suspended its activities
Tractor club matches to air in Azerbaijan - VIDEO
15:12
Football

Tractor club matches to air in Azerbaijan - VIDEO

The matches will be shown on Idman TV

Most read

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals
30 June 16:58
Wrestling

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals

The U-20 European Wrestling Championship has kicked off in Caorle
UFC rankings updated after UFC 317 in Las Vegas
1 July 16:01
MMA

UFC rankings updated after UFC 317 in Las Vegas

Ilia Topuria leads the rankings of the organization's best fighters regardless of weight class
Diogo Jota’s statistics at Liverpool, contract duration, and market value
13:32
Football

Diogo Jota’s statistics at Liverpool, contract duration, and market value

Liverpool and Portugal national team forward Diogo Jota has died in a car accident
WATCH: Al-Hilal stuns Manchester City, Fluminense eliminates Inter
1 July 09:33
Football

WATCH: Al-Hilal stuns Manchester City, Fluminense eliminates Inter

Two Round of 16 matches of the FIFA Club World Cup have taken place