Neftchi women’s UEFA Champions League match venue still undecided

The country where Neftchi’s women’s team will play their UEFA Champions League match has not yet been determined.

Idman.biz reports that Neftchi’s head coach Siyasat Asgarov spoke to Report about the possibility of the matches being held in Ankara, Turkiye: “It is expected that the matches will take place in Ankara. However, nothing is certain yet. According to information from our opponent, the Israeli club’s management has stated that they do not want to play there or travel to Turkiye. The location of the match remains undecided. Once the venue is confirmed, we will know our plans.”

The UEFA Champions League first qualifying round will consist of semifinal and final matches. If Neftchi defeats Turkiye’s Fomget in the semifinals, they will face Israel’s Kiryat in the final. The winner of that match will qualify for the second qualifying round.

Games for Group IV will be held in Turkiye, Israel, or Azerbaijan, depending on an agreement between the parties. The semifinals of the first qualifying round are scheduled for July 30, and the finals will take place on August 3.

Idman.biz