3 July 2025
Gabala Football Academy suspends operations – REASON

3 July 2025 15:26
9
The Gabala Football Academy, which has been operating since 2005, has suspended its activities.

The club’s press service confirmed the decision, citing ongoing financial challenges, Idman.biz reports.

Over the past 20 years, the academy has produced hundreds of talented young players for Azerbaijani football, many of whom have gone on to represent the country at various youth national team levels.

“Throughout these years, the academy has contributed significantly to the development of youth football in Azerbaijan, helping discover regional talent and integrate them into the professional football environment.
Unfortunately, due to current financial difficulties, the Gabala Football Academy’s operations will be temporarily restricted. Despite extensive efforts to overcome the financial issues that began last season, along with external support and the dedication of our staff, these measures have not been enough to maintain full-scale operations. This was not an easy decision for us.”

The club also expressed its future ambition to restore the academy once a stable financial environment is secured and to further expand development opportunities for young players.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to all the coaches, staff, and especially the parents who trusted us with their children over the years.”

Idman.biz

