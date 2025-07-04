Ibrahim Sehic will not return to Qarabag

Ibrahim Sehic, who was rumored to be returning to Qarabag, will not be joining the Aghdam club.

Idman.biz, citing Sportal.az, reports that the 36-year-old goalkeeper’s return to Qarabag did not materialize due to certain reasons.

He has returned to Turkiye and reached an agreement with a First League club.

Sehic will start the upcoming season with Corum.

The former Qarabag player most recently played for Al-Khaleej in Saudi Arabia. Throughout his career, he has also represented Zeljeznicar, Mersin İdman Yurdu, Erzurumspor, and Konyaspor.

