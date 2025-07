Today, the Azerbaijan women’s national football team will play another friendly match.

The team, led by head coach Siyasat Asgarov, will face Belarus for the second time, Idman.biz reports.

After losing the first match 0–3, the Azerbaijani players will take the field aiming for a rematch victory.

Friendly Match

July 1

19:00. Belarus vs Azerbaijan

Referee: Vera Opeykina (Russia)

Venue: Traktor Stadium, Minsk

