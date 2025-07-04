First semifinalist of 2025 FIFA Club World Cup to be decided

The first semifinalist of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be determined today.

In the quarterfinal stage, Fluminense and Al-Hilal will face each other, Idman.biz reports.

The match will take place at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando and will start at 23:00 Baku time.

As for the upcoming quarterfinal matches, on July 5 at Baku time, Palmeiras will play Chelsea (05:00) and PSG will face Bayern Munich (20:00). On the night transitioning to July 6, Real Madrid will play Borussia Dortmund (00:00).

Idman.biz