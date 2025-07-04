4 July 2025
EN

First semifinalist of 2025 FIFA Club World Cup to be decided

Football
News
4 July 2025 12:24
12
First semifinalist of 2025 FIFA Club World Cup to be decided

The first semifinalist of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be determined today.

In the quarterfinal stage, Fluminense and Al-Hilal will face each other, Idman.biz reports.

The match will take place at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando and will start at 23:00 Baku time.

As for the upcoming quarterfinal matches, on July 5 at Baku time, Palmeiras will play Chelsea (05:00) and PSG will face Bayern Munich (20:00). On the night transitioning to July 6, Real Madrid will play Borussia Dortmund (00:00).

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Romanian referee to officiate Araz-Nakhchivan – Aris clash
15:16
Football

Romanian referee to officiate Araz-Nakhchivan – Aris clash

Romanian referee team appointed for Araz-Nakhchivan vs. Aris UEFA Conference League match
AFFA approves Aqil Nabiyev to coach Shimal FC
15:00
Football

AFFA approves Aqil Nabiyev to coach Shimal FC

U-17 national team coach Aqil Nabiyev takes on additional role at Shimal FC
AFFA allocated 700,000 AZN to support Gabala FC Academy
14:13
Football

AFFA allocated 700,000 AZN to support Gabala FC Academy

AFFA responds to Gabala Football Academy restrictions with funding breakdown
Sumgayit Football Academy coordinator returns to Germany
13:26
Football

Sumgayit Football Academy coordinator returns to Germany

It is still unclear whether he will continue his role with Sumgayit FC
Diogo Jota’s funeral date officially announced - VIDEO
12:55
Football

Diogo Jota’s funeral date officially announced - VIDEO

The memorial service will be held in the church located in Gondomar
Diogo Jota’s physiotherapist reveals details of final hours before tragic accident
12:11
Football

Diogo Jota’s physiotherapist reveals details of final hours before tragic accident

Miguel Gonçalves spoke about the final hours before the tragic car accident

Most read

Initial details of car accident that killed Diogo Jota – PHOTO/VIDEO
3 July 14:09
Football

Initial details of car accident that killed Diogo Jota – PHOTO/VIDEO

The initial details surrounding the tragic car accident that claimed the lives of Diogo Jota and André Silva
Diogo Jota’s statistics at Liverpool, contract duration, and market value
3 July 13:32
Football

Diogo Jota’s statistics at Liverpool, contract duration, and market value

Liverpool and Portugal national team forward Diogo Jota has died in a car accident
UFC rankings updated after UFC 317 in Las Vegas
1 July 16:01
MMA

UFC rankings updated after UFC 317 in Las Vegas

Ilia Topuria leads the rankings of the organization's best fighters regardless of weight class
Belarus vs Azerbaijan: this time a defeat by two unanswered goals
1 July 19:54
Football

Belarus vs Azerbaijan: this time a defeat by two unanswered goals

The Azerbaijan women’s national football team played another friendly match