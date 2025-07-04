Sumgayit Football Academy coordinator returns to Germany

The coordinator of the Sumgayit Football Academy, Hakan Sünal, has returned to Germany.

Idman.biz, citing Sport24.az, reports that it is still unclear whether he will continue his role with Sumgayit FC.

Before leaving for Germany, Mr. Hakan met with club president Riad Rafiev. Although they discussed several matters, no contract was signed. Sources indicate that there is a disagreement between the parties regarding financial terms.

The Germany-based Turkish specialist has been leading the academy for nearly six years. During his tenure, many academy players were called up to national teams across various age groups.

