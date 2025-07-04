Rovlan Muradov: "This is very sad and painful news"

"Of course, it was very sad news. This academy has produced countless players for Azerbaijani football."

These words were said to Sport24.az by Rovlan Muradov, Idman.biz reports.

The 27-year-old midfielder, who currently plays for Zira, commented on the Gabala Football Academy’s decision to suspend its operations:

"I think this is very unfortunate news. God willing, they will resume operations soon and continue contributing to the development of quality players for our country. I want to thank all the staff and coaching team at the academy who worked hard for me. They played a huge role in my development as a footballer. I’m proud to have been part of that academy and to have grown up there."

The Gabala Football Academy announced yesterday that it has temporarily suspended its operations.

Idman.biz