Fernando Santos reacts to Diogo Jota’s tragic death

Azerbaijan national team head coach Fernando Santos has expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic death of Portugal and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota.

According to Idman.biz, which cites A BOLA, the Portuguese coach shared his reflections on Diogo Jota’s character and career: "He lived in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the world’s best, but always found his place in the national team. I was in shock when I heard the news. He made his debut under my leadership at just 22. All I can do now is pray for him and think of his family."

Santos, who managed Portugal for eight years, described Jota not only as a "great footballer" but above all "an exceptional human being": "At times like this, it’s hard to talk about the player. He was always respectful, always carried himself with dignity."

Diogo Jota tragically died in a car accident in Spain at the age of 28. His 26-year-old brother, André, who was also in the vehicle, lost his life as well.

Idman.biz