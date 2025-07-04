4 July 2025
Fernando Santos reacts to Diogo Jota’s tragic death

Football
News
4 July 2025 10:42
20
Azerbaijan national team head coach Fernando Santos has expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic death of Portugal and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota.

According to Idman.biz, which cites A BOLA, the Portuguese coach shared his reflections on Diogo Jota’s character and career: "He lived in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the world’s best, but always found his place in the national team. I was in shock when I heard the news. He made his debut under my leadership at just 22. All I can do now is pray for him and think of his family."

Santos, who managed Portugal for eight years, described Jota not only as a "great footballer" but above all "an exceptional human being": "At times like this, it’s hard to talk about the player. He was always respectful, always carried himself with dignity."

Diogo Jota tragically died in a car accident in Spain at the age of 28. His 26-year-old brother, André, who was also in the vehicle, lost his life as well.

