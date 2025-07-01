Patrik Andrade: "It's not easy to leave a place where you feel happy" – INTERVIEW

Interview with Araz-Nakhchivan’s new signing Patrik Andrade for Teleqraf

– Why did you decide not to continue your career with Qarabag?

– It just happened that way. Of course, it’s always difficult to leave a place where you've stayed for a long time. That’s football, and all players understand this.

– What attracted you to Araz-Nakhchivan? Did you consider it a risky move?

– I spoke with Qara Qarayev, my former teammate at Qarabag. He told me about the club, the people, and head coach Elmar Bakhshiyev. That helped me make my decision. If you don’t take risks, you’ll never know what might happen. I believe I made the right choice.

– You also left Qarabag in 2022 but returned a year later. Which departure was harder, and do you think changing clubs might make fans doubt your loyalty?

– The first time was more difficult. But I don’t think fans will doubt me. They understand football. It’s never easy to leave a place where you felt happy, but that’s life.

– You’ve played in the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League with Qarabag. How does joining Araz-Nakhchivan for the Conference League feel different?

– Nothing changes for me. I’ve played in the Conference League before. There are good players and strong teams there too, so I don’t see it as a challenge. I’m getting to know my new teammates step by step.

– How does Araz-Nakhchivan differ from Qarabag?

– Everything is different: my teammates, the work style. But that’s football.

– How do you evaluate your time at Qarabag?

– Every club I’ve played for has contributed to my career, some positively, some not. My time at Qarabag was very positive. I was happy there and I plan to stay happy in my new club too. I never imagined I’d play in the Champions League, but I’m thankful I got the chance to appear in the qualifiers and playoff rounds.

– What was your most memorable match and goal for Qarabag?

– The away match against Legia Warszawa in the 2020/2021 season when we qualified for the Europa League. We won 3–0, and I scored a goal and made an assist. I’ll never forget that game — it stands out in my memory.

– Did you have any unfulfilled dreams or disappointment that Qarabag didn’t offer you a new contract?

– I achieved all my dreams there. I have no regrets or hard feelings. As I said, this is football. I grew both as a player and a person. I won trophies — that’s what matters. I was happy and will continue to be.

– Are there any mistakes in your career you still regret?

– No regrets. I only have good memories, and that’s more important.

– Reports suggested other clubs, including Neftchi, were interested. Why did you choose Araz-Nakhchivan?

– Yes, I was contacted by some clubs, but I won’t name them. I’m used to life in Azerbaijan — I know everything here, I have good friends, and I love the city. That’s why I decided to stay. As I said, Araz-Nakhchivan’s offer appealed to me.

– Your former club Partizan reportedly filed a complaint about you to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, claiming they’re owed money and are now facing a transfer ban. Will you respond or seek a settlement?

– I don’t talk about them. Please understand, I won’t answer that question.

– What are your main goals at Araz-Nakhchivan and how do you rate your chances against Aris?

– We want to have a good season. Right now, we’re focused on ourselves. We have 23 days to prepare and play well against them.

Idman.biz