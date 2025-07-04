4 July 2025
AFFA allocated 700,000 AZN to support Gabala FC Academy

4 July 2025 14:13
Head of AFFA's Press Service, Elnur Mammadli, has commented on the restriction of activities at the Gabala Football Academy.

The official of the national association shared his thoughts in a statement to Report news agency, Idman.biz reports.

He noted that at the AFFA Executive Committee meeting held in June 2024, a decision was made to allocate 700,000 manats for one year to Gabala FC to maintain its academy and infrastructure: "At that very meeting, it was also planned to support Gabala FC by organizing training camps of various age-group national teams in Gabala. The final portion of the 700,000 manats was transferred to the club’s account at the end of May. Moreover, throughout the year, training camps for almost all of our national youth teams were held in Gabala. Even international friendly matches for our lower age-group national teams were organized there. From September 2024 to June 2025, 265,918 manats were spent on the training camps of youth national teams in Gabala, all with the goal of supporting Gabala club. Additionally, prior to the national team’s match against Estonia in November of last year, significant funds were spent on renovation work and upgrading the sound system at the Gabala city stadium."

Gabala club announced yesterday that the activities of its football academy have been restricted.

