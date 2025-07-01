Qarabag’s pre-season friendlies and opponents announced

The schedule and opponents for Qarabag’s pre-season training camp in Austria have been confirmed.

According to the club's information provided to Idman.biz, the Azerbaijani champions will play four friendly matches in the Kaprun region of Zell am See.

The first match will be against Metalist Kharkiv on July 7, kicking off at 17:30 local time (19:30 Baku time).

On July 11, Qarabag will face Twente from the Netherlands in two matches, starting at 15:00 and 17:15 local time (17:00 and 19:15 Baku time).

The final match of the training camp will be played against Red Bull Salzburg on July 15, kicking off at 18:00 local time (20:00 Baku time).

All four matches will be held at the Kaprun Stadium.

Qarabag began preparations on June 18 in Baku and will hold their training camp in Austria from July 2 to 16. The team will stay at the Tauern Hotel in the Kaprun region of Zell am See.

Idman.biz