1 July 2025
Bernhard Lippert: “Mahir Emreli has the potential to play in the Bundesliga”

Football
News
1 July 2025 14:57
19
"I believe Mahir will succeed at his new club. He could even play in the Bundesliga, as he has all the physical and technical qualities needed to compete in a top-level league."

These remarks were made to AZERTAC by Bernhard Lippert, the former assistant to Berti Vogts in the Azerbaijan national team, while speaking about Mahir Emreli, who recently joined 2. Bundesliga side Kaiserslautern, Idman.biz reports.

Lippert stated that Emreli can perform even better once he adjusts to his new club:
"At his former club Nürnberg, he had both strong and average performances. In my opinion, this mirrored Nürnberg’s overall performance throughout the season. Emreli seemed like a reflection of the team. But he actually has greater potential. I hope he can fully showcase his abilities in his new environment at Kaiserslautern."

He also noted that Kaiserslautern has the potential to gain promotion to the Bundesliga: "The team is building a strong squad for the new season. In that regard, they look ambitious."

Mahir Emreli has signed a three-year contract with the German club.

Idman.biz

