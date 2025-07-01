1 July 2025
Hristo Stoichkov dismisses players’ complaints

Football
News
1 July 2025 15:14
Hristo Stoichkov does not share players’ complaints about the congested match schedule.

The former Bulgarian national team and Barcelona striker believes players should not complain about the high number of matches, Idman.biz reports.

The 1994 Ballon d’Or winner points out that players earn around 20 million euros a year and therefore have no reason to complain:
“In the past, domestic competitions like the Spanish Cup, English FA Cup, and League Cup had real meaning. Winning these tournaments meant qualifying for European competitions. But now six teams from Spain qualify for the Champions League. The same applies to England and Italy. Given this, I don’t understand what they are complaining about.”

Idman.biz

