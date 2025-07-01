AFFA representative attends European Football Fans Congress 2025

Yusif Abdullayev, fan engagement coordinator at the competitions department of AFFA, took part in the European Football Fans Congress 2025 (EFFC) held in Malmö, Sweden.

The event brought together fans, federation and club representatives, as well as other stakeholders from various countries, Idman.biz reports.

Participants exchanged views on topics such as the future of fan culture, inclusivity, safety, and the role of fans in decision-making.

The Azerbaijani delegation also included Babek Aghalarov, a football fan with a disability. He actively contributed to sessions focused on stadium accessibility, inclusive infrastructure, and rights for disabled fans, sharing his personal experiences.

