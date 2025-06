Qarabag continues negotiations for Samy Mmaee, a Croatian player who plays for Dinamo.

Idman.biz reports, citing Sport24.az, that the defender's transfer to the Aghdam representative may be formalized in the coming days.

It is expected that "Kohlan atlar" will pay Dinamo less than half a million for the 28-year-old Moroccan player.

Samy Mmaee has been playing for the Croatian club since 2024.

Idman.biz