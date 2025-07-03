3 July 2025
EN

Gunay Gurbanova storms into final at U-20 European Wrestling Championships

Wrestling
News
3 July 2025 00:59
19
Gunay Gurbanova storms into final at U-20 European Wrestling Championships

The U-20 European Wrestling Championship is ongoing in Caorle, Italy.

Today the women's wrestling competition has begun, Idman.biz reports.

One member of the Azerbaijani team has already stepped onto the mat. Gunay Gurbanova performed successfully and advanced to the final.

European Championship
Women's Wrestling
59 kg

Gunay Gurbanova defeated German wrestler Franziska Blaumeiser (10-0) and Ukrainian Mariia Miziurko (by pin) in early victories to advance to the semifinals. In the semifinal, she faced Belarusian Marta Hetmanava, and won decisively with an 11-0 score, securing her place in the final. She will compete in the final against Turkish wrestler Sevim Akbas.
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan сlaims team silver at U-20 European Championships
01:16
Wrestling

Azerbaijan сlaims team silver at U-20 European Championships

At the U-20 European Championships held in Italy, the Greco-Roman wrestling competition has concluded
Three Azerbaijani wrestlers lead the world rankings
2 July 12:22
Wrestling

Three Azerbaijani wrestlers lead the world rankings

United World Wrestling has released the updated world rankings
Three Azerbaijani wrestlers reach finals at U20 European Championships
30 June 22:17
Wrestling

Three Azerbaijani wrestlers reach finals at U20 European Championships

The U-20 European Wrestling Championship has kicked off in Caorle
Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals
30 June 16:58
Wrestling

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals

The U-20 European Wrestling Championship has kicked off in Caorle
Azerbaijan's U15 Greco-Roman wrestling team returns home as European Champions – PHOTO
30 June 10:05
Wrestling

Azerbaijan's U15 Greco-Roman wrestling team returns home as European Champions – PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s U15 Greco-Roman wrestling team has returned home triumphant after winning the European Championship
Azerbaijan wins U15 Greco-Roman team title
28 June 22:50
Wrestling

Azerbaijan wins U15 Greco-Roman team title

The U15 European Championship held in Caorle, has come to an end

Most read

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals
30 June 16:58
Wrestling

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals

The U-20 European Wrestling Championship has kicked off in Caorle
UFC rankings updated after UFC 317 in Las Vegas
1 July 16:01
MMA

UFC rankings updated after UFC 317 in Las Vegas

Ilia Topuria leads the rankings of the organization's best fighters regardless of weight class
WATCH: Al-Hilal stuns Manchester City, Fluminense eliminates Inter
1 July 09:33
Football

WATCH: Al-Hilal stuns Manchester City, Fluminense eliminates Inter

Two Round of 16 matches of the FIFA Club World Cup have taken place
Belarus vs Azerbaijan: this time a defeat by two unanswered goals
1 July 19:54
Football

Belarus vs Azerbaijan: this time a defeat by two unanswered goals

The Azerbaijan women’s national football team played another friendly match