Gunay Gurbanova storms into final at U-20 European Wrestling Championships

The U-20 European Wrestling Championship is ongoing in Caorle, Italy.

Today the women's wrestling competition has begun, Idman.biz reports.

One member of the Azerbaijani team has already stepped onto the mat. Gunay Gurbanova performed successfully and advanced to the final.

European Championship

Women's Wrestling

59 kg

Gunay Gurbanova defeated German wrestler Franziska Blaumeiser (10-0) and Ukrainian Mariia Miziurko (by pin) in early victories to advance to the semifinals. In the semifinal, she faced Belarusian Marta Hetmanava, and won decisively with an 11-0 score, securing her place in the final. She will compete in the final against Turkish wrestler Sevim Akbas.

