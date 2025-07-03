3 July 2025
EN

Azerbaijan сlaims team silver at U-20 European Championships

Wrestling
News
3 July 2025 01:16
15
At the U-20 European Championships held in Caorle, Italy, the Greco-Roman wrestling competition has concluded.

The Azerbaijani national team finished in second place in the team standings, Idman.biz reports.

The team wrapped up the tournament with 1 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals. With a total of 129 points, Azerbaijan fell just 6 points short of Georgia, which secured the top spot with 135 points. Ukraine, which earned the same number of points as Azerbaijan, placed third due to fewer gold medals.

Among the Azerbaijani wrestlers: Aykhan Javadov (60 kg) won gold, Turan Dashdamirov (55 kg), Tural Ahmadov (63 kg), and Davud Mammadov (77 kg) took silver, Fəraim Mustafayev (67 kg) and Elmin Aliyev (82 kg) earned bronze medals.
Idman.biz

