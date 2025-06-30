30 June 2025
EN

Three Azerbaijani wrestlers reach finals at U20 European Championships

Wrestling
News
30 June 2025 22:17
4
Three Azerbaijani wrestlers reach finals at U20 European Championships

The U-20 European Wrestling Championship has kicked off in Caorle, Italy.

The Greco-Roman wrestlers opened the continental tournament, Idman.biz reports.
On the first day, five athletes from the Azerbaijani national team took to the mat, with three of them advancing to the semifinals — all three later qualified for the finals.

U-20 European Championship
Greco-Roman Wrestling

55 kg

Turan Dashdamirov defeated Georgian Koba Karumidze by criteria (4:4) and Armenian Levon Ghazaryan based on the “first point scored” rule (1:1), advancing to the semifinals. There, he faced Ukrainian Nazarii Babinskyi and won 3:1, booking a spot in the final.

63 kg

Tural Ahmadov beat Italian Emanuele Pollino by technical superiority (8:0), then defeated Bulgarian Kristiyan Milenkov 4:0 and Hungarian Bende Olasz 3:1. In the semifinal, he faced Greek wrestler Marios Kapantais and secured a dominant 11:1 victory to reach the final.

77 kg

Davud Mammadov defeated Moldovan Constantin Tasca by technical superiority (11:0) and beat Turkish wrestler Yusuf Tosun by criteria (3:3). In the semifinal, he faced Armenian Samvel Terteryan and won 4:1, earning a chance to compete for the gold medal.

87 kg

Orkhan Hajiyev lost to Romanian Gabriel Stan in the qualification round with a score of 1:4.

130 kg

Mazaim Mardanov was eliminated in the quarterfinals after losing to Austrian Leonhard Junger based on the “first point scored” rule (1:1).

The European Championship will conclude on July 6.

Idman.biz

Related news

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals
16:58
Wrestling

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals

The U-20 European Wrestling Championship has kicked off in Caorle
Azerbaijan's U15 Greco-Roman wrestling team returns home as European Champions – PHOTO
10:05
Wrestling

Azerbaijan's U15 Greco-Roman wrestling team returns home as European Champions – PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s U15 Greco-Roman wrestling team has returned home triumphant after winning the European Championship
Azerbaijan wins U15 Greco-Roman team title
28 June 22:50
Wrestling

Azerbaijan wins U15 Greco-Roman team title

The U15 European Championship held in Caorle, has come to an end
Azerbaijani wrestlers win 6 medals at U15 European Championship
28 June 20:46
Wrestling

Azerbaijani wrestlers win 6 medals at U15 European Championship

The U15 European Wrestling Championship has concluded in Caorle
Haji Aliyev spoke about his new position
28 June 17:25
Wrestling

Haji Aliyev spoke about his new position

He thanked the AWF leadership

Azerbaijani European champion ended her career
28 June 15:16
Wrestling

Azerbaijani European champion ended her career

The experienced wrestler told the organization's press service that looking back, there have been so many competitions and medals that it is impossible not to be emotional

Most read

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo refuse to participate in the Club World Cup? - EXPLANATION
29 June 11:20
Football

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo refuse to participate in the Club World Cup? - EXPLANATION

The reason for this was that the striker was focusing on regrouping and preparing for the busy season
WATCH: Topuria knocks out Oliveira in first round to become UFC champion
29 June 10:29
MMA

WATCH: Topuria knocks out Oliveira in first round to become UFC champion

On the night of June 29, UFC 317 took place in Las Vegas
Azerbaijan national team to face Belarus
28 June 09:29
Football

Azerbaijan national team to face Belarus

Today, the Azerbaijani national team of women's football players will play a friendly match
Dirk Kuyt to work in the second division of the Netherlands
28 June 17:44
Football

Dirk Kuyt to work in the second division of the Netherlands

44-year-old Dutch specialist has signed a 1-year contract with the club, which plays in the second division of his country