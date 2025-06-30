Three Azerbaijani wrestlers reach finals at U20 European Championships

The U-20 European Wrestling Championship has kicked off in Caorle, Italy.

The Greco-Roman wrestlers opened the continental tournament, Idman.biz reports.

On the first day, five athletes from the Azerbaijani national team took to the mat, with three of them advancing to the semifinals — all three later qualified for the finals.

U-20 European Championship

Greco-Roman Wrestling

55 kg

Turan Dashdamirov defeated Georgian Koba Karumidze by criteria (4:4) and Armenian Levon Ghazaryan based on the “first point scored” rule (1:1), advancing to the semifinals. There, he faced Ukrainian Nazarii Babinskyi and won 3:1, booking a spot in the final.

63 kg

Tural Ahmadov beat Italian Emanuele Pollino by technical superiority (8:0), then defeated Bulgarian Kristiyan Milenkov 4:0 and Hungarian Bende Olasz 3:1. In the semifinal, he faced Greek wrestler Marios Kapantais and secured a dominant 11:1 victory to reach the final.

77 kg

Davud Mammadov defeated Moldovan Constantin Tasca by technical superiority (11:0) and beat Turkish wrestler Yusuf Tosun by criteria (3:3). In the semifinal, he faced Armenian Samvel Terteryan and won 4:1, earning a chance to compete for the gold medal.

87 kg

Orkhan Hajiyev lost to Romanian Gabriel Stan in the qualification round with a score of 1:4.

130 kg

Mazaim Mardanov was eliminated in the quarterfinals after losing to Austrian Leonhard Junger based on the “first point scored” rule (1:1).

The European Championship will conclude on July 6.

