Azerbaijani wrestlers win 6 medals at U15 European Championship

The U15 European Wrestling Championship has concluded in Caorle, Italy.

The final day saw the announcement of medalists in Greco-Roman wrestling, Idman.biz reports.

Six members of our national team reached the podium. The team won 1 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze medals.

U15 European Championship

Greco-Roman Wrestling

38 kg

Huseyn Emrahli faced Russian wrestler Arsan Aliev in the final. The match ended in favor of the opponent with a score of 11:6.

Another Azerbaijani representative in this weight category, Khudayar Karimli, won the bronze medal by defeating Greece’s Nikolaos Motsios 4:0.

41 kg

Rahib Ahmadov competed for the bronze medal but lost to Georgian wrestler Giorgi Chkhikvadze (0:9) and finished the championship without a medal.

44 kg

Omar Salmanov faced Inal Temersultanov (UWW) in the decisive bout. Our wrestler became the European champion with a 7:5 victory.

48 kg

Vekil Bashirov fought for 3rd place but was defeated by Georgian wrestler Nikoloz Belkania, finishing the tournament without a medal.

52 kg

Huseyn Mustafazade claimed the bronze medal at the European Championship. Our wrestler defeated Romanian Andrei Pelean to secure a place on the podium.

62 kg

Nadir Hasanov faced Kristiyan Krastev for the bronze medal. By defeating the Bulgarian opponent, our wrestler took third place.

75 kg

Ruslan Nuriyev competed in the final against Otso Hannuksela from Finland. The Finnish wrestler won 3:1, and our representative had to settle for silver.

