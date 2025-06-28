29 June 2025
EN

Azerbaijani wrestlers win 6 medals at U15 European Championship

Wrestling
News
28 June 2025 20:46
27
Azerbaijani wrestlers win 6 medals at U15 European Championship

The U15 European Wrestling Championship has concluded in Caorle, Italy.

The final day saw the announcement of medalists in Greco-Roman wrestling, Idman.biz reports.
Six members of our national team reached the podium. The team won 1 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze medals.

U15 European Championship
Greco-Roman Wrestling
38 kg
Huseyn Emrahli faced Russian wrestler Arsan Aliev in the final. The match ended in favor of the opponent with a score of 11:6.
Another Azerbaijani representative in this weight category, Khudayar Karimli, won the bronze medal by defeating Greece’s Nikolaos Motsios 4:0.
41 kg
Rahib Ahmadov competed for the bronze medal but lost to Georgian wrestler Giorgi Chkhikvadze (0:9) and finished the championship without a medal.
44 kg
Omar Salmanov faced Inal Temersultanov (UWW) in the decisive bout. Our wrestler became the European champion with a 7:5 victory.
48 kg
Vekil Bashirov fought for 3rd place but was defeated by Georgian wrestler Nikoloz Belkania, finishing the tournament without a medal.
52 kg
Huseyn Mustafazade claimed the bronze medal at the European Championship. Our wrestler defeated Romanian Andrei Pelean to secure a place on the podium.
62 kg
Nadir Hasanov faced Kristiyan Krastev for the bronze medal. By defeating the Bulgarian opponent, our wrestler took third place.
75 kg
Ruslan Nuriyev competed in the final against Otso Hannuksela from Finland. The Finnish wrestler won 3:1, and our representative had to settle for silver.
Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijan wins U15 Greco-Roman team title
28 June 22:50
Wrestling

Azerbaijan wins U15 Greco-Roman team title

The U15 European Championship held in Caorle, has come to an end
Haji Aliyev spoke about his new position
28 June 17:25
Wrestling

Haji Aliyev spoke about his new position

He thanked the AWF leadership

Azerbaijani European champion ended her career
28 June 15:16
Wrestling

Azerbaijani European champion ended her career

The experienced wrestler told the organization's press service that looking back, there have been so many competitions and medals that it is impossible not to be emotional
Azerbaijani wrestlers return home as European champions
27 June 21:53
Wrestling

Azerbaijani wrestlers return home as European champions

The Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team achieved great success at the U15 European Championship
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers win 7 medals at the European Championship
27 June 01:29
Wrestling

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers win 7 medals at the European Championship

The freestyle wrestling competitions at the U-15 European Championship in Caorle
Haji Aliyev to join Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation - VIDEO
27 June 00:13
Wrestling

Haji Aliyev to join Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation - VIDEO

Haji Aliyev will take on a new role within the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation

Most read

Top 11 highest-paid player announced - VIDEO
27 June 11:14
Football

Top 11 highest-paid player announced - VIDEO

The annual salary of Cristiano Ronaldo, forward for Al-Nassr, has been revealed
Yaya Touré set to begin managerial career in Belgium
26 June 12:30
Football

Yaya Touré set to begin managerial career in Belgium

Former Ivorian football star Yaya Touré is set to embark on his first head coaching role, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri
Azerbaijani judokas win gold at European Championship – PHOTO/VIDEO/UPDATED
26 June 23:54
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas win gold at European Championship – PHOTO/VIDEO/UPDATED

The European Judo Championship among cadets kicked off in Skopje

Kasparov accused of plotting coup in South Sudan
26 June 12:13
Chess

Kasparov accused of plotting coup in South Sudan

He has denied the accusations, telling journalists he has spent much of his life defending civil rights and promoting democracy around the world