After the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Haji Aliyev will retire from his wrestling career and take on a new role within the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

This information was announced by the federation's press service, Idman.biz reports.

Haji Aliyev will serve as the coordinator for freestyle wrestling.

The legendary wrestler is a two-time Olympic medalist, a three-time world champion, and a four-time European champion, achieving remarkable success throughout his career.

Idman.biz