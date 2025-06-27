Azerbaijani wrestlers return home as European champions

The Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team, which achieved great success at the U15 European Championship held in Italy, has returned home.

The wrestlers were welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by their families and media representatives, Idman.biz reports.

The national team won 2 gold, 4 silver, and 1 bronze medal, finishing first in the team standings. Huseyn Rzazade (41 kg) and Elgun Karimli (85 kg) stood on the top step of the podium. Javanshir Suleymanov (38 kg), Ibrahim Hasanov (44 kg), Akbar Asgarov (48 kg), and Mahammad Hasanli (62 kg) claimed silver medals, while Khayal Shukurlu (68 kg) secured bronze.

This marks the second time in history that Azerbaijan’s U15 team has become European champion.

