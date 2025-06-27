FIFA Club World Cup: Group Stage concludes – R16 matchups revealed

The group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup, currently being held in the United States, has officially concluded.

Two matches were played on the final day of the stage, Idman.biz reports.

In Group H, Spanish giants Real Madrid faced Austria’s Salzburg and secured a dominant 3-0 victory. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal defeated Mexico’s Pachuca with a 2-0 scoreline.

With these results, Real Madrid topped the group with 7 points, followed by Al Hilal with 5. Salzburg (4 points) and Pachuca (0) have been eliminated from the tournament. Following the end of the group phase, the Round of 16 pairings have been confirmed:

Club World Cup

Round of 16

June 28

20:00.Palmeiras (Brazil) vs Botafogo (Brazil)

00:00. Benfica (Portugal) vs Chelsea (England)

June 29

20:00. Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs Inter Miami (USA)

00:00. Flamengo (Brazil) vs Bayern Munich (Germany)

June 30

23:00. Inter Milan (Italy) vs Fluminense (Brazil)

July 1

05:00. Manchester City (England) vs Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

23:00. Real Madrid (Spain) vs Juventus (Italy)

July 2

05:00. Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs Monterrey (Mexico)