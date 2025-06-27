Badavi Huseynov: “There are three achievements at Qarabag I’ll never forget” – INTERVIEW

Azerbaijan national team and Qarabag defender Badavi Huseynov speaks to Teleqraf about his long journey with the club and unforgettable milestones.

– You've been with Qarabag for 13 years now, making over 250 appearances and ranking 6th in the list of players with the most matches in the Azerbaijan Premier League. What does such longevity at one club mean to you?

– First of all, it's a great honor to play for such a club for so long and to be its captain. Qarabağ is not just a football club, it’s something different. Qarabag is a big family. It also comes with a great responsibility to the region and the entire country, especially on the international stage. I’m proud to be part of such a big club.

– Let’s go back to 2012, when you moved from Russia’s Anzhi to Azerbaijan. At the time, Anzhi had a very strong squad. What made you agree to transfer to the Azerbaijan Premier League?

– Back then, Anzhi was heavily invested in and brought in stars like Roberto Carlos, Samuel Eto’o, and Lassana Diarra. It was nearly impossible for young players to get game time. One Azerbaijani club made an offer. Of course, I wanted to stay around those stars, but I chose to prioritize my career and playing time. That’s why I decided to move to an Azerbaijani team.

– Was that when you met Mahir Shukurov, who also played for Anzhi at the time? – No, I met Shukurov when I came to Qarabag. By then, he was already an experienced and well-known national team player.

– Do you remember your first offer from Qarabag and your first meeting with coach Gurban Gurbanov?

– At that time, I was on loan at Sumgayit and had already heard a lot about Gurban Gurbanov, his leadership style, discipline, dedication to his work, and how much he enjoyed working with young, local players.

– Out of all your achievements with Qarabag, which ones stand out the most?

– Three moments stand out the most. First, our 3–0 away victory against Legia Warsaw during the 44-day Patriotic War, it was a hard time for the country and we felt the weight of responsibility. Second, eliminating Denmark’s Copenhagen on away goals and reaching the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time in history. And third, beating Portugal’s Braga and reaching the Europa League Round of 16. I’ll never forget those moments.

– As a defender, you’ve scored some important goals. How do you remember your assist to Nariman Akhundzade during the Braga match at Tofig Bahramov Stadium on February 22, 2024? How did you spot the opening?

– Personal goals don’t matter to me — team success always comes first. That Braga game will always be one of the most memorable in my career. More than the assist itself, I want to highlight how the whole team showed incredible character despite being down to 10 men.

– What impact did reaching the Champions League group stage for the first time have on you and your teammates? How would you compare that Qarabağ team to today’s squad?

– Playing against big-name clubs in such a tournament was a huge achievement and a valuable experience. Some people compare the current team to the previous squads. In my opinion, both had their strengths. Today’s team also has group stage experience in the Europa and Conference Leagues. Ultimately, fans will decide which team they prefer more.

– Many people no longer consider Qarabağ vs. Neftchi as a classic derby. What do you recall about games against Khazar Lankaran or FC Baku? Any matches or moments that stand out?

– For me, games against Neftçi are always intense, no matter their current form. One unforgettable moment was our 120th-minute goal against them in the 2015/2016 Azerbaijan Cup final. I also have good memories of matches against Khazar Lankaran and FC Baku — especially the great atmosphere in Lankaran. It’s a shame that region no longer has a team in the Premier League; they were once the highlight of the championship.

– You've been part of the national team since 2012. How do you remember receiving Azerbaijani citizenship and making your debut under Berti Vogts?

– I was first invited to the U21 squad, and Vogts was the one who saw my potential. I have great memories of him, he always put players first and cared about their well-being. We had some interesting away games back then against Japan and the USA. He placed strong emphasis on team spirit, organizing things like hikes in the Alps, rafting, and other team activities.

– Are you thinking about retiring from international football?

– As long as I feel I can contribute to the team, I’ll be here. Especially now, in a tough period, I want to be there for my team.

– What was the most difficult period in your career, and how is your most recent injury from the national team?

– Unfortunately, injuries are part of football. I’ve had two serious ACL injuries. The first one was especially tough because I was young and not mentally prepared for such a long break. But injuries like that make you realize how short a football career is. After such challenges, players tend to take training and their job more seriously.

– What goals have you set for yourself at this stage of your career? Are you planning to continue at Qarabag?

– I still have a one-year contract and my focus is now on the upcoming Champions League qualifiers. Over my career, I’ve played in nearly every tournament. I want to experience the excitement of reaching the Champions League league stage once again, both for myself and the fans.

– Are you considering staying at Qarabağ as a coach in the future?

– I’m not thinking about coaching yet, but I understand that at some point, I’ll need to pass on the experience I’ve gained throughout my career.

– Do your children want to follow in your footsteps? Or is that something you want for them?

– What matters most to me is that my children grow up to be well-behaved and morally upright. I won’t force them into football, the desire has to come from them. If I see that spark, of course I’ll support them.

– Over the years, many players have left Qarabag, and some have returned. Have you ever seriously considered leaving, or discussed transfer offers with coach Gurbanov?

– At different stages of my career, I’ve received interest from other clubs. But I always consulted with coach Gurbanov and thought about what would be best for me and the club. That’s why players tend to stay at Qarabag for a long time — the club treats us professionally and respectfully.

– Every summer, Qarabag makes some changes. How do you think the departures of Yassine Benzia, Patrick Andrade, and Marko Vesovic will affect the team?

– That’s normal in football, players leave, others arrive. We appreciate the efforts of those who’ve left. The newcomers will need time to adapt, and hopefully they’ll be just as helpful to the team.

– Who do you think was the best transfer this season, and whose departure affected you most?

– I’d rather not answer that, I don’t want to upset anyone.

– On June 21, the UFC held an event in Baku. Did you meet any Dagestani fighters? Were you familiar with them beforehand?

– Unfortunately, I wasn’t in Baku at the time. But I know about them. They’re role models for many athletes. Khabib Nurmagomedov, in particular, was well-informed about Qarabag and left a very good impression.

– Everyone’s hoping to see Qarabag reach the Champions League league stage this year. How do you assess your chances with the current squad?

– We always aim to win every match. Sometimes we succeed, sometimes we don’t. Last season, we were very close to reaching the Champions League group stage. We’ve learned from past mistakes and want to deliver better results this time.

– Finally, do you have a message for the fans?

– First and foremost, thank you! We’ve always felt their support, no matter the weather or the venue. We’ve tried our best to live up to their expectations. Home or away, they’ve always been our source of motivation. They deserve only the best. These fans deserve to experience new and even greater successes with Qarabag. I hope they’ll be with us during the crucial upcoming European matches.

Idman.biz