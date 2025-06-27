27 June 2025
Average of 3 goals and nearly 35,000 fans per match

Football
News
27 June 2025 13:49
39
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, held in the United States, is in full swing.

the group stage of the tournament has now concluded, Idman.biz reports.

A total of 48 matches were played among 32 teams, with 144 goals scored overall, an average of 3 goals per game. The tournament's current top scorers, each with 3 goals, are Wessam Abou Ali (Al-Ahli), Ángel Di María (Benfica), Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise (both Bayern Munich), and Kenan Yıldız (Juventus).

Across all 48 matches, a total of 1,668,419 fans attended the games in stadiums, averaging 34,759 spectators per match.

The attendance record was set at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, where 80,619 fans watched PSG's 4–0 win over Atlético Madrid — the highest turnout of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup so far.

