27 June 2025
EN

Vagif Sadygov: “Even finishing mid-table will be difficult for Imishli”

Football
News
27 June 2025 13:21
22
Vagif Sadygov: “Even finishing mid-table will be difficult for Imishli”

"The primary responsibility of clubs should be to develop local players and coaches."

This was stated by Vagif Sadygov in an interview with Sport24.az, Idman.biz reports.

The Chairman of the Coaches Committee commented on the appointment of Portuguese coach Jorge Casquilha as head coach of newly promoted Premier League side Imishli:

"What are Imishli’s real goals for their debut season in the Premier League? They won’t be aiming for European competitions right away. Even finishing mid-table will be difficult. This could have been handled by Farid, the young coach who guided the team to promotion. And this doesn't apply only to Imishli. Average teams want to compete with big-budget clubs. But those with smaller budgets should focus on staying in the Premier League and contributing to Azerbaijani football by producing players and coaches. I keep repeating this, but the reality is very different. Still, if they’ve made their choice, I wish them well. What do we want after all? For every team to be competitive in the league. That’s what will benefit Azerbaijani football."

Jorge Casquilha has previously coached clubs such as Santa Maria, Valdevez, Merelinense, Moreirense, Leixões, União Leiria, Académico Viseu, União da Madeira, Gil Vicente, Cova da Piedade, and Trofense.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Vinsenzo Montella likely to extend stay with Turkish national team
18:01
Football

Vinsenzo Montella likely to extend stay with Turkish national team

Vincenzo Montella is expected to remain at the helm of the Turkish national team
Former Shahdag Guba President found dead in Istanbul — Financial troubles revealed
17:46
Football

Former Shahdag Guba President found dead in Istanbul — Financial troubles revealed

The former president of Shahdag Guba football club, Khanbaba Dashdi, has been found dead in Istanbul
Premier League to introduce live in-match interviews and behind-the-scenes access
16:46
Football

Premier League to introduce live in-match interviews and behind-the-scenes access

England’s Premier League will introduce several broadcast innovations starting from the new season
Disappointing news for Kapaz fans
16:20
Football

Disappointing news for Kapaz fans

Kapaz FC is likely to continue its "exile" into the new season as renovation work on their home stadium remains unfinished
WATCH: Guadeloupe international joins Sabah
15:14
Football

WATCH: Guadeloupe international joins Sabah

Sabah FC has strengthened its squad with a new signing
Galatasaray’s latest offer to Victor Osimhen
14:52
Football

Galatasaray’s latest offer to Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen remains one of the hottest topics in the international transfer market

Most read

Kasparov accused of plotting coup in South Sudan
26 June 12:13
Chess

Kasparov accused of plotting coup in South Sudan

He has denied the accusations, telling journalists he has spent much of his life defending civil rights and promoting democracy around the world
Azerbaijani judokas win gold at European Championship – PHOTO/VIDEO/UPDATED
26 June 23:54
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas win gold at European Championship – PHOTO/VIDEO/UPDATED

The European Judo Championship among cadets kicked off in Skopje

Neymar set to re-sign with Santos
24 June 21:40
World football

Neymar set to re-sign with Santos

Neymar is expected to sign a new contract with Santos
Cristiano Ronaldo agrees new deal with Al-Nassr
25 June 21:20
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo agrees new deal with Al-Nassr

Portuguese star is expected to sign a new contract with Al-Nassr in the coming days