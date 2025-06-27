Vagif Sadygov: “Even finishing mid-table will be difficult for Imishli”

"The primary responsibility of clubs should be to develop local players and coaches."

This was stated by Vagif Sadygov in an interview with Sport24.az, Idman.biz reports.

The Chairman of the Coaches Committee commented on the appointment of Portuguese coach Jorge Casquilha as head coach of newly promoted Premier League side Imishli:

"What are Imishli’s real goals for their debut season in the Premier League? They won’t be aiming for European competitions right away. Even finishing mid-table will be difficult. This could have been handled by Farid, the young coach who guided the team to promotion. And this doesn't apply only to Imishli. Average teams want to compete with big-budget clubs. But those with smaller budgets should focus on staying in the Premier League and contributing to Azerbaijani football by producing players and coaches. I keep repeating this, but the reality is very different. Still, if they’ve made their choice, I wish them well. What do we want after all? For every team to be competitive in the league. That’s what will benefit Azerbaijani football."

Jorge Casquilha has previously coached clubs such as Santa Maria, Valdevez, Merelinense, Moreirense, Leixões, União Leiria, Académico Viseu, União da Madeira, Gil Vicente, Cova da Piedade, and Trofense.

Idman.biz