Kapaz has parted ways with yet another foreign player.

Idman.biz, citing Sportal.az, reports that the Ganja club has decided not to offer a new contract to Portuguese defender Diogo Verdasca.

As a result, his departure from the team has been confirmed.

Verdasca joined the club in September of last year. Prior to him, Trent Buhagiar and Rati Ardazishvili had also left Kapaz.

Idman.biz