Kapaz set for pre‑season friendlies against Kuwaiti opposition

Kapaz have mapped out their warm‑up schedule ahead of the 2025‑26 Misli Premier League campaign.

Idman.biz, via Sport24.az, reports that the Ganja‑based club plan to play several test matches before the league kicks off on 15 August.

Next month, more precisely, in July, the team coached by Adil Shükürov will face Shamakhi and Imishli. The exact dates of these matches have not yet been determined.

At the beginning of August, the Ganja-based team is set for two more games. This time, the opponents are expected to be foreign clubs. Kuwaiti teams coming to Gabala for training will play friendlies against Kapaz.

These fixtures will help Kapaz fine‑tune tactics and fitness before the Premier League curtain‑raiser on 15 August.